Note: all rankings are listed as they were found on RankWrestlers.com (with some duplicate wins and losses removed) and only includes matches against in-state schools. West dual-team rankings: Fred T. Foard hasn't lost to a N.C. school since the 2018 2A West final and the Tigers are back on top this week. Hickory Ridge, Bandys, West Lincoln, and Northern Guilford all made strides upward this week as well. Previous No. 1 Central Academy was upset by Parkwood, which dropped the Cougars to 25th. Parkwood and Piedmont enter the rankings, replacing West Rowan and Mount Airy.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO