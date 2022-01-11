ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

Girard School District holds meeting to discuss mask mandate

By Julia Hazel
 7 days ago

Erie County’s mask mandate for schools was lifted, but the choice was left up to district leaders.

Girard School District held their meeting tonight to decide whether to drop the mask or not.

While parents have different viewpoints on masking, all of them we spoke to just want the best option for their kids.

It was a decent crowd of parents who attended Monday night’s board meeting at Girard High School.

These parents wanted answers to one question, when will the mask mandate be lifted?

After a long meeting however, the board decided to wait on a decision.

“The board has carefully reviewed the updated recommendations from the CDC, the Erie County Department of Health, and made a decision on the best interest of students and community. There was no action taken tonight,” said Richard Brown, Board President at Girard School District.

Ken Severance has five kids in the Girard School District. He said that he went to the meeting to stand up for his kids.

“I’m not anti mask, I’m not anti vax, but I am pro parent choice and we’ve given them two years to figure this out and they haven’t yet so,” said Ken Severance, Lake City Resident and Parent.

The board president said that the district will not lift the mask mandate until they collect more data.

“Well union city and some other schools have already gone away from the mask mandate and we want to see what happens with their cases whether they increase or decrease,” said Brown.

Troy Prozan is one of the founders of a Facebook group called Erie County Pa Parents Protecting Children.

He is taking action by suing nine districts if they don’t drop the mask mandate and Girard is one of those.

“So if they are going to continue breaking the law we are going to sue them. We have close to 3,000 people in our parents group who are all on board you know for backing the lawsuit,” said Troy Prozan, Erie County Parents Protecting Children.

The decision will hopefully be made after the district receives more data by their next meeting on January 24th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

