Judy Collins wasn't born performing on stage. Though the way the folksinger remembers it, she came pretty close. "I had my first stage appearance at three years old. I sang 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,'" she tells New Times over the phone. "But I was always musical. My dad had a radio show for over 30 years, and he was singing 'Danny Boy' and all these Irish songs to me when I was in the womb. And then I started studying piano at five."

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO