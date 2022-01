Ridley Scott has dabbled in many genres throughout his nearly five-decade directing career, from period pieces to science fiction. But while the British filmmaker is constantly expanding his horizons, there is one genre that moviegoers shouldn’t expect him to try any time soon. In a new profile in The Hollywood Reporter, Scott recalls a meeting with Disney after the entertainment giant acquired Fox. Scott had a long history of collaborating with Fox, but Disney wanted to take their partnership in a different direction. And the Oscar winner was not interested. Scott directed some of the most iconic science fiction films of...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO