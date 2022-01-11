ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Malaysia's Petronas, Shell unit partner to explore carbon capture and storage

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiUIN_0diBTFsP00
Motorists queue to fill natural gas at a Petronas station with its landmark Petronas Twin Towers headquarters in the background, in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Reuters

1 minute read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) [RIC:RIC:PETR.UL] on Tuesday signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country and the region.

Under the Joint Study and Collaboration Agreement, Petronas and Sarawak Shell Berhad will perform an integrated CCS Area Development Plan study within several locations offshore Sarawak, Petronas said in a statement.

"This is one of the many efforts to position and establish Malaysia as a leading CCS solutions hub in the region,” said Adif Zulkifli, Petronas' Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream.

Petronas said the scope of the agreement includes exploring the provision of decarbonisation service to Shell’s local and cross-border facilities, as well as to other potential regional customers.

Petronas last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc., and another with POSCO International Corporation and POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd to explore opportunities in CCS technologies.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Site Index

Information you can trust

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Follow Us

Thomson Reuters Products

  • Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.
  • The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.
  • The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Refinitiv Products

  • Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.
  • Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.
  • Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Accelerated Carbon Capture Initiatives

'Carbon America' is the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer in the ever-growing carbon capture industry. On December 14th, Carbon America announced several high-profile financial backers that contributed a total of $30 million to fund its carbon capture technology. Some of these investors include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and ArcTern Ventures.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Inpex to conduct exploratory gas drilling off west Japan

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp (1605.T) will conduct exploratory offshore drilling off western Japan from March to July in the hope of finding natural gas, the company and a ministry of industry official said. The project, off the Yamaguchi and Shimane prefectures,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Canada ends contract with Malaysia's Supermax over labour allegations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada has terminated its sourcing contract with Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corp following allegations about forced labour, the country’s public services and procurement department said on Tuesday. “Based on the seriousness of the allegations and expected timelines for the final audit results, the Government of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petronas#Royal Dutch Shell#Southeast Asian#Ccs Area Development Plan#Thomson Reuters
TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Shell Malaysia forges partnerships to expedite energy transition

Less than a year into his new role, Shell Malaysia chairman Ivan Tan has set his sights firmly on steering the oil and gas company on a transformational journey to become a net zero emissions energy business. Stressing that Shell plays a significant role in meeting the energy needs of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
soyacincau.com

Shell Malaysia’s new 180kW charging network can charge your EV from 0-80% in 30 minutes

Shell just announced their new High Performance Charging (HPC) network and they claim that it’s Southeast Asia’s first cross-border 180kW charging network. It’s launching in Singapore and Malaysia and there will be a total of six Shell stations with 12 HPC stations along the North-South Expressway. This project is done in collaboration with Porsche with exclusive deals for Taycan buyers.
WORLD
rigzone.com

McDermott Teams With Science Organization To Advance Carbon Capture

McDermott has partnered up with one of Australia's national science organizations to advance the use of carbon capture technologies. U.S. offshore engineering and construction services firm McDermott has partnered up with one of Australia’s national science organizations to advance the use of carbon capture technologies. McDermott said that it...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Projected to Cross $7.0 Billion by 2030

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere. The process involves three main steps and technologies such as capture, which includes separation of CO2 from gases produced from different procedures. Secondly, it involves transport, which is transportation of the captured CO2 to a suitable site for storage with the help of pipeline, trucks, and ships. The last step is storage, which involves injection of CO2 into underground rock formation, deep wells, and depleted reservoirs. These are the best storage options for storing huge amounts of CO2 for many years.
MARKETS
rigzone.com

Petronas and Shell in CCS Collaboration

Petronas has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement with Sarawak Shell Berhad. Petronas has announced that it has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement (JSCA) with Sarawak Shell Berhad to explore opportunities and project collaborations in carbon capture and storage (CCS) to help provide CO2 storage solutions in Malaysia.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Petronas says only employees, contractors, third parties fully vaccinated against Covid-19 allowed entry into Malaysia premises

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 9): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said the company had since Oct 1, 2021 allowed entry into its premises in Malaysia to only employees, contractors and third parties who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to curb, reduce and eliminate the spread of pandemic infections within its premises and among employees for operational and business continuity, as Malaysia progresses into its phased recovery plan.
HEALTH
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas delivers carbon neutral LNG cargo to Hiroshima Gas

This is the first carbon-neutral LNG cargo received by the Japanese city gas company. Malaysia LNG, a subsidiary of state-owned Petronas, has delivered carbon-neutral LNG cargo to Japanese city gas company Hiroshima Gas, Petronas said on January 10. This is the first-ever carbon-neutral LNG cargo imported by Hiroshima Gas. Petronas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Petronas makes additional gas discovery offshore Malaysia

The Hadrah-1 well encountered gas in a 200m thick sequence of high-quality sandstone and carbonate reservoirs. Malaysian oil and gas firm Petronas’ subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) has announced a gas discovery in Block SK411, offshore Malaysia, after drilling the Hadrah-1 well. The Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas finds gas in Block SK411 offshore Malaysia

The Hadrah-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 1,850 m. Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of state-run Petronas, has made a gas discovery at the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK411 offshore Malaysia, Petronas said on January 7. The Hadrah-1 well was drilled to a total depth of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy boss: Wind farm contracts make Scotland world leader in floating turbines

Scotland and the UK can become a leader in floating offshore wind farms, the boss of one of the biggest renewable energy producers in the UK has said.ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson hailed the development of two new ground-breaking wind farms.Instead of being attached to the seabed, they will float on the surface of the water – something that opens up many more square miles of sea to development.The company was awarded the rights to develop the two floating wind farms, the first of their kind in the world, in a new round of awards from Crown Estate Scotland.Contracts worth...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy