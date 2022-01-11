Malaysia's Petronas, Shell unit partner to explore carbon capture and storage

Motorists queue to fill natural gas at a Petronas station with its landmark Petronas Twin Towers headquarters in the background, in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Reuters

1 minute read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) [RIC:RIC:PETR.UL] on Tuesday signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country and the region.

Under the Joint Study and Collaboration Agreement, Petronas and Sarawak Shell Berhad will perform an integrated CCS Area Development Plan study within several locations offshore Sarawak, Petronas said in a statement.

"This is one of the many efforts to position and establish Malaysia as a leading CCS solutions hub in the region,” said Adif Zulkifli, Petronas' Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream.

Petronas said the scope of the agreement includes exploring the provision of decarbonisation service to Shell’s local and cross-border facilities, as well as to other potential regional customers.

Petronas last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc., and another with POSCO International Corporation and POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd to explore opportunities in CCS technologies.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Site Index

Information you can trust

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Follow Us

Thomson Reuters Products

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Refinitiv Products