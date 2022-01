Unity's Addison Ray looks for a path to the paint in her team's home game against Clinton in November. The Rockets dropped the home game 38-20 to the Maroons. Up next, Unity hosts the Tuscola Warriors tomorrow afternoon at 12:30p, hits the road to Champaign to take on St. Thomas More on Monday, and will back at home on Thursday against Rantoul. See more photos from this game.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO