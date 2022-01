You know what is definitely far more mortal than the name of Diablo Immortal might imply? Its closed beta, which is ending abruptly tomorrow, January 7th. Players had been previously told that the beta wouldn’t run for more than three months and it began back in late October, so it doesn’t come as a huge shock, but it’s still a wind-down without a lot of prior warning about this fact. The closure of the beta will also coincide with a livestream taking place with Blizzard China on January 7th, just in case you were somehow still unclear on the primary audience for this title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO