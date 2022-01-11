ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Missing Texas dog found safe in Indiana, 3 years after later

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pks9U_0diBQpOG00

A dog who traveled more than 1,100 miles away from her Texas home is reunited with her owners after being found in Indiana.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Away From Her#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy