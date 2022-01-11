Oak Glen Downs Wheeling Central

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen improved to 6-3 on the season with their 70-65 win over Wheeling Central Monday night.

The Golden Bears led 33-30 at the half and 53-49 after three. Alexus Greenlief led Oak Glen with 20 points.

Keiera Wilkinson led Central and all scorers with 26. With the loss, Central slips to 2-7.

