ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell High School students to learn virtually Tuesday due to building heating issues

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgpfT_0diBPRMj00

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Public Schools announced on Monday that all Hopewell High School students will be learning virtually on Tuesday due to a heating system issue.

The school district said only the high school is having heating issues and the rest of the district’s schools will operate in-person like normal.

Louisa non-profit helps hundreds of families without power for days

Hopewell High School students will use Google Classroom, Canvas and Zoom during the virtual learning day.

The school will be providing bagged lunches for pickup from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

According to the school district, the heating system should be operational again by mid-day on Tuesday.

There will be no changes to the night school schedule or evening basketball game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Hopewell, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Hopewell, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating System#School District#Highschool#Hopewell High School#Hopewell Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy