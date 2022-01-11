Hopewell High School students to learn virtually Tuesday due to building heating issues
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Public Schools announced on Monday that all Hopewell High School students will be learning virtually on Tuesday due to a heating system issue.
The school district said only the high school is having heating issues and the rest of the district's schools will operate in-person like normal.
Hopewell High School students will use Google Classroom, Canvas and Zoom during the virtual learning day.
The school will be providing bagged lunches for pickup from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
According to the school district, the heating system should be operational again by mid-day on Tuesday.
