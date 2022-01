Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man wanted for the murder of a gas station clerk on Sunday morning has been caught in Ohio at a highway rest area, Syracuse police said. Police on Monday also released the name of the man killed: Raouf Muharram, 32, of Greenville, North Carolina. He was shot at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday at the Blue Star Gas Station, 1410 S. Salina St., police said.

