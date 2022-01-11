ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: Georgia scores first TD of CFP National Championship after blocked field goal

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZ2Rt_0diBOUh100

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs’ offense was struggling big time during Monday’s CFP National Championship Game against the SEC-rival Alabama Crimson Tide.

Down 9-7 late in the third quarter, Georgia needed something to happen elsewhere in order to take momentum of the game.

Backup defensive tackle Jalen Carter more than obliged. With Alabama looking to take a 12-6 lead on a 48-yard field goal from Will Reichard, Carter jumped through the line and blocked the kick. It came after a 17-play, 68-yard drive from Alabama that took up half of the third quarter.

One play later, senior running back James Cook broke Georgia’s first huge play of the game — a 67-yard run to put the Bulldogs in field goal range.

That wasn’t enough for Georgia, as Zamir White would score from one yard out less than two minutes later to give Kirby Smart’s team a four-point lead.

Talk about a dramatic turn of events in Indianapolis.

If Alabama were good on that field it, it would have forced Georgia to drive the distance of the field for a touchdown in the final 15 minutes against a dominant Crimson Tide defense led by Will Anderson.

Instead, Georgia took a four-point lead and has put all of the pressure on Heisman winner Bryce Young.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
James Cook
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Cfp#American Football#Cfp National Championship#Sec#Espn#Heisman#Twitter#Alabama Crimson Tide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy