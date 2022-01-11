ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford alums make Golden Globe showing but walk away empty-handed

By Kirsten Mettler
Stanford Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Stanford affiliates, Issa Rae ’07, John Goldwyn ’81 and Reese Witherspoon, all received nominations at the 2022 Golden Globe awards, though none won their respective categories yesterday. Rae was nominated for “Best Television Actress — Musical/Comedy Series” in honor of her performance in “Insecure.” Witherspoon is a star in and...

stanforddaily.com

Comments / 0

 

MarketWatch

No red carpet, nor stars, nor telecast, but the Golden Globes show must go on

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood’s so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization’s social media feeds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MySanAntonio

No-show Golden Globes: The 2022 complete winners list

While the Golden Globes have long been a fun-filled fête full of A-list film and TV stars eating and, more memorably, drinking throughout the ceremony, this year’s event was markedly different. Unlike in years past, the 79th Golden Globe Awards were not televised. Gone was the familiar banter between hosts like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who presented the show from opposite coasts last year, even amid a pandemic. Instead, after a year of controversy for the Hollywood Foreign Press, the party went off without a red carpet or any celebrity presenters. And in lieu of its signature ceremony, the HFPA unveiled winners and losers via…Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

Golden Globes 2022: Who won awards at the untelevised, controversy-plagued show?

If a typically major awards show happens, but it's not televised or live-streamed, no stars attend and few people even know about it – does it really happen?. The 2022 Golden Globes at least answered that philosophical question Sunday. The controversy-plagued, retooled Hollywood Foreign Press Association threw a subdued version of the awards show at its famed home, Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton hotel. This year the show happened behind closed doors, without any famous faces or press invited after NBC pulled the plug on airing the show in May.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez makes history with Golden Globes win

Pose favourite Michaela Jaé Rodriguez enjoyed a history-making Golden Globes triumph yesterday (January 9). Awarded the Best Actress gong for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the groundbreaking US drama – beating Uzo Aduba, Jennifer Aniston, Christine Baranski and Elisabeth Moss – she became the first transgender performer to be recognised by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

The Golden Globes Are Putting on a Show, and Hollywood Can’t Figure Out Why

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2022 Golden Globe Awards. No red carpet. No stars. No acceptance speeches. No press. No TV broadcast. No livestream. That’s a pertinent question as the Hollywood Foreign Press prepares to do something all by itself on Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, which in a normal year would have been filled with stars and execs and publicists and press and partygoers, and would have been watched by at least several million viewers on NBC.
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Golden Globes go dark

If you missed the Golden Globes Sunday, you weren't alone. For the first time in decades, the show wasn't broadcast on live television nor via a digital livestream, due to an ongoing public relations crisis that took the event completely offline. Why it matters: The Globes are typically a massive...
ENTERTAINMENT
Marietta Daily Journal

What happened inside the Golden Globes show that wasn’t televised

LOS ANGELES — Long billed as Hollywood’s “party of the year,” Sunday’s Golden Globes more closely resembled an intimate tax attorneys’ convention. Although the evening was black-tie, the usual fizzy mood was gone. “This obviously felt different,” said one Hollywood Foreign Press Association member...
LOS ANGELES, CA
energy941.com

The Golden Globes Were Quietly Handed Out This Weekend

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes in a ceremony Sunday at the Beverly Hilton that was a shadow of its usual self, with no TV broadcast, host, or even winners on hand to accept the awards. Among the winners who were revealed only...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Golden Globes Gave Us a Show After All

Credit to the Golden Globes: Even when they’re canceled, they still know how to put on a show. With the Globes kicked off their usual prime-time perch thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s ethical and racial scandals, the 2022 version of the annual awards ceremony was thrown into jeopardy. There would be no red-carpet stunners, no drunken antics, no Ricky Gervais nervously tittering through a monologue. In fact, there would be no show at all. As the Globes announced last week, this year’s ceremony would only be attended by HFPA members and charity grantees, a move the association chalked up to COVID precautions but surely had as much if not more to do with Hollywood’s soft boycott of the institution. To top it off, the event would not even be livestreamed. Instead, the Globes would simply announce the winners over Twitter as if the HFPA were a local critics group. Which, when you come to think of it, is what it is. But it used to be a local critics group with a TV deal!
NFL
arcamax.com

Distractify

Who Is 'Pose' Alum Mj Rodriguez? — From Her Net Worth to Her Historic Golden Globes Win

Once FX‘s Pose hit the small screen in June 2018, the world of entertainment shifted. The series shined a light on the Black and Latino LGBTQ drag culture and how the AIDS epidemic rocked the community. Through the ensemble cast, viewers learned stories about teens with dreams of making it big while battling the demons of being scolded and disrespected by their families. And thanks to Blanca’s (Mj Rodriguez) House of Evangelista many of those kids were able to make their dreams a reality while finding their real family.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

EW.com

geekculture.co

For His Role In Squid Game, O Yeong-su Makes History At The Golden Globes

Squid Game was 2021’s unexpected breakout sensation on Netflix. The series is critically acclaimed, with a second and third season in the works following its success. The quality of Korean shows has been gaining more recognition in the West, with Parasite winning four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards, and Minari winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
WORLD

