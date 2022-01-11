ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls basketball: Derby hones in on second half of season

By Alec Ausmus
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby High School girls basketball team remains undefeated on the season headed into January and is a team to beat heading into the thick of the season.

“We want to go compete for a state championship, but we have to take it one game at a time because if we overlook one game that one game can easily knock us out,” said Maryn Archer, a point guard for the Panthers.

“We got to cross our T’s and dot our I’s like every team when they walk in they want to take a shot at us so again you have to make sure we’re on our P’s and Q’s,” said Jada Hopson, a forward for the Panthers.

The Panthers are coached this season by their former assistant coach, Dan Harrison. This is his first season as the head coach at Derby.

“There’s a bullseye on our back all the time so we expect to have everyone’s best shot so we’re going to expect that tomorrow but we’re going to ride to the occasion and play our best basketball,” said Harrison.

Derby is scheduled to play Haysville-Campus Tuesday night.

