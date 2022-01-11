ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Group protests Akron Children’s Hospital employee vaccine policy

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Employees and supporters gathered outside Akron Children’s Hospital on Monday evening to protest the COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Nurses told FOX 8 News they face termination if they do not get vaccinated. The employees claimed their religious and medical exemptions were denied.

‘Deltacron’: Scientists say they found COVID infections combining omicron, delta

FOX 8 News reached out to Akron Children’s Hospital for comment on the policy and protest.

Signs included “No jab no job,” “My body my choice” and “Terminate the mandate not my wife,” as well as American flags. The group lit candles as they stood in the frigid weather.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0PdD_0diBNLxV00
    (Viewer photo used with permission)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ct7GJ_0diBNLxV00
    (Viewer photo used with permission)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnd2l_0diBNLxV00
    (Viewer photo used with permission)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456lw7_0diBNLxV00
    (Viewer photo used with permission)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqfKu_0diBNLxV00
    (Viewer photo used with permission)

“It is a shame I am losing my job of 20+ years because of a committee of people who don’t even know me decided to judge my walk with god and ultimately take away my personal decision to make a choice of what goes into my body,” another sign read.

Who will be eligible this week for a 4th COVID shot?

About a dozen of their colleagues at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley also had a protest Monday evening.

A similar rally was held back in September with about 50 health care workers and supporters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 26

Chris Soltesz
6d ago

it is totally ridiculous, all these great doctors and nurses getting fired for not taking a vaccine that they don't believe in but yet was allowed to work through the whole pandemic until now and it didn't matter. shame on you akron's children's hospital and shame on you the government for even trying to make people take something they don't believe in.

Reply
13
fedup
6d ago

they were heroes in 2019 and untill 2021 and now they are worthless.. Being treated from the government just like the vets.. shows the government only cares when you are needed for their purpose and then you are nothing when they are done with.

Reply
10
Cecilia Robart
6d ago

obviously they may know something. there is not one case proven that a child/adult has been infected but unvaccinated staff. hysterical thinking needs to stop.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Northeast Ohio doctors see rise in croup cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – With pediatric coronavirus cases on the rise, doctors are warning parents about the spike in children being diagnosed with croup. Croup is an upper airway infection that blocks breathing and causes an intense cough. “Your airway is like a straw and when you get inflammation it closes down a little bit,” […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Delta, OH
Akron, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Clinic, UH react after Supreme Court upholds health care vaccine mandate

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Supreme Court has had the final word, upholding a federal vaccine mandate that would impact more than an estimated 10.3 million eligible healthcare workers in the U.S. “It definitely is a pretty profound policy. I mean, it’s going to require complete compliance from all of our member hospitals,” said John Palmer, Director […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio reports huge spike in COVID-19 cases: Here’s why

(In the video player above: Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff discusses omicron in Ohio. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon with a large surge in cases. In the last 24 hours, 41,455 COVID cases, 472 hospitalizations, 36 intensive care unit […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Covid#Omicron#Delta Fox 8 News#American#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Some bus lines restored after RTA temporarily suspends service, leaving downtown workers stranded

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Blustery conditions and unrelenting deep snow forced the Greater Cleveland Transit Authority to suspend bus and rail service for most of the day Monday; stranding dozens of workers downtown. “It’s been not a good day for anybody. Like, everybody wants to go home after we get off of work and we’re tired,” […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy