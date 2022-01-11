Catch the Opening and Ending Themes for 'Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2'

Is that a Titan in the distance, here to destroy us all? No, even worse, it’s the sound of the raging mob of people standing outside of Crunchyroll‘s HQ as they share their fury over the site’s crash today. It was already known amongst anime fans that Crunchyroll at times had difficulties with overloading servers leading to the entire site going down (’tis truly the one downside of offering such glorious content). These issues were only highlighted and exacerbated as fans of Attack on Titan flocked to the site known for providing top-notch anime shows, manga, news, and games as they tried to catch the premiere of AoT: Season 4, Part 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO