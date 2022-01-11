Catch the Opening and Ending Themes for 'Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2'

When Jared Leto debuted on screens as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, many fans praised the actor for his full transformation. Since the release of House of Gucci, Leto has received awards buzz for his supporting role for the film. Leto, who starred opposite of Adam Driver‘s Maurizio Gucci, Lady Gaga‘s Patrizia Reggiani and Al Pacino‘s Aldo Gucci, was a clear, was able to hold his own as a powerhouse staple in the film. Fans of Leto and his portrayal of Paolo will be pleased to know that Leto is open to exploring more of the storyline between Paolo and Aldo Gucci. In a recent interview for The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM , the actor told Cage he would “love to do a prequel to House of Gucci, “Just the Two of Us, we could call it.”
