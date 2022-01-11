ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Only big government can tame big meat

By Syndicated Columnist
The Dominion Post
 7 days ago

By David Wainer The Biden administration desperately needs a...

www.dominionpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden’s new plan to fight inflation: take on Big Meat

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. President Joe Biden will announce plans Monday to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing, ratcheting up a months-long campaign that has blamed anti-competitive practices in the industry for contributing to surging food inflation.
AGRICULTURE
morningbrew.com

Biden goes after Big Meat to combat inflation

Your holiday brisket cost a lot more this year, and President Biden thinks market concentration in the meat industry is a big reason why. The White House announced yesterday that it’s sending $1 billion to independent meat and poultry producers in order to promote competition in the heavily concentrated industry. How concentrated?
AGRICULTURE
Shore News Network

Joe Biden announces plan to take on Big Meat as meat prices continue to soar due to Bidenflation

President Joe Biden is now setting his sights on “Big Meat”, America’s alledged meat conglomerates who he claims are artificially raising the prices of meat products. Biden met with “Small Meat” this week, representatives of meat and poultry farmers. The meeting did not discuss supply chain issues, the surge in fuel prices and the cost of feed and other products due to Bidenflation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Biden targets US meat firms in effort to tame surging prices, inflation

The Biden administration unveiled a plan Monday to boost competition in the meatpacking industry — and alleviate surging food prices amid skyrocketing inflation. The plan earmarks $1 billion in funds from the “American Rescue Plan” toward expanding processing capacity for independent meat processing firms, the White House announced.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Government#Tame#Inflation#Americans#Beef#Biden#Dominion Post
Sentinel

Stimulus Checks 2022: When Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get $1,400

In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 in Stimulus Payments Will Automatically Deposit in Your Account With $2,000 in New Cash Requests

As part of the fourth wave of stimulus payments, a large stimulus check will be automatically deposited into the accounts of select Americans around the country this week. Californians are due to get their final wave of stimulus money in the coming weeks. In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were sent out, with the majority of the funds expected to arrive by the end of January. As part of the state of California’s pandemic response program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy