Boys basketball: Grayhounds race past Ottumwa

Burlington senior Amarion Davis (2) draws a foul while going up for a shot on the baseline against Ottumwa senior Armani Robinson (12) as OHS teammate Mason Young looks on late in the first half of Monday night's high school boys basketball contest at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — The last time Nate Spear and Cale Leonard shook hands as competitors, Spear was congratulating Leonard on winning the Class 4A boys state golf championship this past fall.

The future Drake teammates shared one more handshake as high school opponents on Monday, greeting each other at midcourt for the first time for a basketball game since both were in middle school. Like on the course, the individual battle was tight between Spear and Leonard with Spear edging Leonard by one (3-2) in total points.

The different in the two teams, however, was much larger. Merquiche Lewis led the Grayhounds with a game-high 17 points in Burlington's 63-42 non-conference win Monday at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.

"We took care of the basketball pretty well. It was pretty fun for us out there," Spear said after adding four rebounds, four assists and two steals against Leonard and the Bulldogs. "We finally put together a whole game. We've had spurts, peaks and valleys. That was our first well-put together game.

"We came off winning two good games last week (59-39 over Keokuk on Friday and 48-45 over West Burlington on Saturday), so we were feeling pretty confident. This is definitely the best of those three teams we played, but once we started out pretty solid and got ahead in the second quarter, we felt pretty confident going into the second half."

Burlington (7-5) used a press defense to stymie the Bulldogs, allowing the Grayhounds to score 13 unanswered points at one point in the second quarter on the way to a half-closing 19-3 run that sent Burlington in the half with a 33-17 lead. Burlington forced 20 Ottumwa turnovers with 16 steals while moving the ball at will down the court leading to several easy baskets as the Grayhounds extended the lead to 58-28 late in the third quarter.

"We worked on everything Burlington did for the last three days," Ottumwa head boys basketball coach Neil Hartz said. "The kids play hard. That's all you can ask for. They just need to get out of their own way in terms of turning the ball over.

"They want to win just as bad as everyone wants them to win. I told the guys it's going to click sooner or later and we'll be just fine."

Amarion Davis added 14 points for Burlington. Adam Greiner led Ottumwa with 11 points while Shakar Pope and Mason Young each added six points for the Bulldogs.

Ottumwa (2-7) heads to Des Moines East on Tuesday for a CIML Metro conference road test. The Scarlets rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to edge Ottumwa, 50-49, at Evans Gym on Dec. 10.