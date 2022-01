LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The morning before more than 100 homes burned in the Coal Creek Ranch neighborhood in Louisville, priorities were different. “We had neighbors going out wearing goggles to keep the ash out of their eyes and they were adjusting the trash cans to make sure that the trash truck would still be able to pick them up," said Andrew Zimmer, who lost his home. "That’s kind of where you are when that’s happening.”

