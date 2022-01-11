ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Perrott-Hunt carries South Dakota over North Dakota 75-68

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0diBJa9800

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points and six rebounds as South Dakota topped North Dakota 75-68 on Monday night.

Mason Archambault also had 19 points for South Dakota (8-7, 1-3 Summit League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Boogie Anderson added 14 points. Tasos Kamateros had 10 points. Hunter Goodrick had a career-high 18 rebounds plus seven points.

Paul Bruns had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-13, 0-4), whose losing streak reached five games. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 13 points and eight rebounds. Bentiu Panoam had 11 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
franchising.com

ABRA Mandan Opens in North Dakota

January 13, 2022 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, N.C. - ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in North Dakota with the opening of ABRA Mandan, located at 3729 Memorial Highway, Mandan, North Dakota, 58554. Owned by brothers Jeremy and Matt Buller, this is the second collision repair facility...
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
ABC News

Pierre scored 30 points, leads Rice past Marshall, 87-77 win

HUNTINGTON, W.V. -- Carl Pierre scored a career-high 30 points and tied a school record with eight 3-pointers to lead Rice to an 87-77 win over Marshall on Saturday. Marshall went on a 10-0 run to pull within two, 52-50, but Pierre answered with his sixth 3 of the game hit two more from deep to keep the Thundering Herd at bay.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summit League#The Fighting Hawks#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
ABC News

Wood, Austin each score 22; Portland beats Pepperdine 82-63

MALIBU, Calif. -- Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 22 points apiece to help Portland beat Pepperdine 82-63 on Saturday. Chika Nduka had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (10-7, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jan Zidek had 17 points...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
tsln.com

Brain food: North Dakota schools serving up North Dakota beef

Many students around the state of North Dakota will soon have the chance to try beef produced in their own backyard. The Independent Beef Association of North Dakota spearheaded a project to provide at least 12 different North Dakota schools with donations of North Dakota ground beef, which has started the schools thinking about buying more in the future.
LIFESTYLE
ABC News

Black basketball coaches hopeful over recent hiring trends for minority candidates

Some of America's top Black men's and women's basketball coaches said they're hopeful about recent hiring trends for minority coaches but also know they'll face pressure to win for those trends to continue. After the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, schools around the country vowed to do...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

514K+
Followers
127K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy