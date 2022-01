It’s been a bit too easy to discredit what the Bruins have done this season. Prior to the COVID pause, the Bruins were beating up on bad teams and losing to good ones. Almost exclusively. You could even find problems with the games they were winning if you wanted to poke and prod. Their October win over the Panthers, which came with the Panthers on the second leg of a back-to-back and with their backup in net, was a perfect example of that. Hell, even December, revenge victories over the Flames and Oilers shine a bit less given what those teams have done since.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO