Atlanta, GA

LaTosha Brown: It’s unconscionable that a year later we do not have voting rights legislation

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is headed to Atlanta on Tuesday for a speech on voting...

www.msnbc.com

Comments

rob wint
6d ago

The problem with the federal "voting rights" bill, is that it compromises any voter integrity safeguards which have been put in place by many states. I do not see why anyone would want to give up local control to the federal government.


5
Jaye Singleton
6d ago

States shouldn't be in control in national voting rights! The voting rights act would provide one rule for all states no matter who's the governor!


4
jody
6d ago

Voting rights are a state function. There have been no changes to our election standards in these new election laws. They prevent: dead people from voting, non citizens from voting, duplicate votes and children voting. These are protections this administration wants to strip away. And they are willing to kill senate protections for the political minority to do it. Why aren’t they concerned about when Democrats are in the minority? They expect federalizing election will prevent them from loosing. How democratic is that? And if it requires non citizens voting to get elected democrats appear ready to sacrifice our election system to do that.


2
 

Related
The Independent

‘We must not give up’: Kamala Harris marks MLK Day with plea to keep fighting for voting rights

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday marked the annual holiday honouring the late civil rights leader Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr by urging voting rights advocates to reject “normalcy” and “complacency” in the face of assaults on the right to vote and calling on senators to pass voting rights legislation that is currently stalled in the US Senate.Speaking via live video link to a commemorative service at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ms Harris warned of “anti-voter laws” that could make it difficult for “as many as 55 million Americans to exercise their franchise or make it easier for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

Cassidy Speaks On Voting Rights Legislation

Senator Bill Cassidy says the non-passage of voting rights legislation in Texas is proof the system is working. Appearing on CNN's State of the Union, the Louisiana Republican called the legislation "alarming" and talked about the importance of having faith in the electoral system and the American people's decision-making ability.
TEXAS STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction. Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his […] The post On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Joy Reid
MSNBC

Invoking MLK, Clyburn says silence is consent in voting rights fight

Rep. James Clyburn tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell about his first encounters meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a student at Morehouse College: “I came out of that meeting a changed person.” His message to any senator who supports the filibuster to block voting rights is “silence gives consent” because taking away people’s vote means taking away their voice in democracy.Jan. 18, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Albany Herald

State Republicans rankled by administration’s voting rights agenda

ATLANTA — President Biden put the spotlight on Georgia when he traveled to Atlanta Jan. 11 to pitch federal voting rights legislation stalled in the U.S. Senate. But to the Peach State’s Republican leaders, it was unwelcome attention. They bristled at the Democratic president’s portrayal of the Peach State as ground zero for a GOP-led voter suppression movement aimed at reversing Republican losses in 2020.
ATLANTA, GA
#Voting Rights#Politics#Racism#The White House#Black Voters Matter
TODAY.com

Biden administration faces setback for voting rights legislation

President Biden’s voting rights push appears to be barreling toward a failure in the Senate. Democrats are set to miss their self-imposed deadline for a vote that would change Senate rules to make it possible to pass voter protection legislation with no support from Republicans. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 15, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Republicans warn Biden and Democrats against changing Senate rules to pass voting rights bills

Republicans on Tuesday issued a stark warning to President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats: change the Senate rules at your peril. Mr. Biden on Tuesday endorsed changes to the Senate filibuster, the rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation, so that just a simple majority of votes would be needed to pass two pieces of voting rights legislation that have been a top priority for national Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Biden pushes for voting rights legislation on Capitol Hill

President Biden met with Senate Democrats Thursday in an attempt to convince lawmakers to support a change to the chamber's filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBSN with more on which senators are holding out and other headlines from Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

