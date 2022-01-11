LaTosha Brown: It’s unconscionable that a year later we do not have voting rights legislation
President Biden is headed to Atlanta on Tuesday for a speech on voting...www.msnbc.com
President Biden is headed to Atlanta on Tuesday for a speech on voting...www.msnbc.com
The problem with the federal "voting rights" bill, is that it compromises any voter integrity safeguards which have been put in place by many states. I do not see why anyone would want to give up local control to the federal government.
States shouldn't be in control in national voting rights! The voting rights act would provide one rule for all states no matter who's the governor!
Voting rights are a state function. There have been no changes to our election standards in these new election laws. They prevent: dead people from voting, non citizens from voting, duplicate votes and children voting. These are protections this administration wants to strip away. And they are willing to kill senate protections for the political minority to do it. Why aren’t they concerned about when Democrats are in the minority? They expect federalizing election will prevent them from loosing. How democratic is that? And if it requires non citizens voting to get elected democrats appear ready to sacrifice our election system to do that.
Comments / 19