INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- City Council unanimously approved arrangements with a pair of law firms at its regular meeting Jan. 11. The first vote involved increasing hourly pay for attorneys from Taft, Stettinius & Hollister, which operates in nine markets, including Greater Cleveland. Greg O’Brien, the city’s law director, will now earn $275 an hour -- a $15 bump -- and other attorneys from the organization will see an increase from $250 to $265 per hour. The pay for paralegals moved from $170 to $185 per hour.

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO