NHL

Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Doles out six hits

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Kuhlman finished with six hits in a 7-3...

www.cbssports.com

bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Foligno (Lower Body) Out, Due For MRI

The news isn’t good for Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno. The veteran winger was forced out of Saturday night’s Bruins win over the Lightning in Tampa Bay after his left leg buckled under the weight of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote falling on top of him. It was expected...
BOSTON, MA
bostonhockeynow.com

Clifton Out Of COVID Protocol As Bruins Prepare For Hurricanes

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton is out of COVID protocol and skated with the team at practice Monday ahead of a big tilt with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Clifton is the second Boston Bruins defenseman to exit the protocol in the last three days as...
NHL
WDIO-TV

Kraken claim former UMD captain Karson Kuhlman off waivers

Former University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey captain Karson Kuhlman will be heading to Seattle. On Monday he was picked off waivers from the Boston Bruins. The Esko, Minn. native will join fellow Bulldog alum Carson Soucy on the NHL's Seattle Kraken. Skating in 19 games this season for...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Doles out 10 hits

McNabb racked up 10 hits, two blocked shots and two shots on net in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. McNabb is never one to shy away from physical play, but his 10 hits Monday doubled his single-game season high. The 30-year-old blueliner has seen an uptick in ice time since Nicolas Hague (wrist) exited the lineup earlier in January. McNabb has nine points, 102 blocked shots, 89 hits, 41 shots on net and 28 PIM through 40 appearances, though his inconsistent offense limits his fantasy appeal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third straight multi-point outing

Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 3-1 win over Dallas. For the first helper, Kucherov gathered the puck off the boards and fed it to Brayden Point in the low slot. He then set up Ross Colton on a sweet breakaway pass for a 2-1 lead. Kucherov has put up three consecutive multi-point games and now sits with 13 points, including nine assists over just eight games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Budda Baker: Exits on stretcher

Baker will not return to Monday's game against the Rams after suffering a concussion, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Baker went low to take down Cam Akers on a run late in the third quarter, and he landed awkwardly on the turf as a result. He remained down for several minutes and was ultimately stretchered off the field. Chris Banjo will likely have to step into an expanded role in Baker's absence.
NFL

