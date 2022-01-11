Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Doles out six hits

McNabb racked up 10 hits, two blocked shots and two shots on net in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. McNabb is never one to shy away from physical play, but his 10 hits Monday doubled his single-game season high. The 30-year-old blueliner has seen an uptick in ice time since Nicolas Hague (wrist) exited the lineup earlier in January. McNabb has nine points, 102 blocked shots, 89 hits, 41 shots on net and 28 PIM through 40 appearances, though his inconsistent offense limits his fantasy appeal.
