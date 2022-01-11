Bruins' Craig Smith: Adds goal, assist in win

Gaudette scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers. Gaudette made an impact in the third period, sparking the Senators' comeback with a goal. He also set up Alex Formenton on a game-tying tally. Gaudette had missed nine of the last 11 games either as a healthy scratch or due to illness, but he was solid in his return to action in place of Scott Sabourin (finger). For the season, Gaudette has picked up five points, 14 shots on net, 11 hits and eight PIM in 11 games between the Senators and the Blackhawks.
