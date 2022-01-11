ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins' Craig Smith: Adds goal, assist in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Smith chipped in a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith See Bruins ‘Buying In’ Amid Win Streak

The Boston Bruins are one of the hottest teams in hockey. After a frustrating start, more adversity with COVID-19 forced the team to pause through the holidays, but it has been a blessing for Boston who has looked like an entirely different team in 2022. “It’s been fun seeing everyone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Senators' Adam Gaudette: Goal and assist in win

Gaudette scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers. Gaudette made an impact in the third period, sparking the Senators' comeback with a goal. He also set up Alex Formenton on a game-tying tally. Gaudette had missed nine of the last 11 games either as a healthy scratch or due to illness, but he was solid in his return to action in place of Scott Sabourin (finger). For the season, Gaudette has picked up five points, 14 shots on net, 11 hits and eight PIM in 11 games between the Senators and the Blackhawks.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Scott Laughton: Adds assist in loss

Laughton contributed one assist in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Laughton has three assists over his last five contests. Through 34 games, the physical center has six goals and six assists this season, which fits right in with his usual pace.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Adds assist in loss

Backstrom delivered an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Sunday. Backstrom had three shots Sunday but still could not find his first goal of the season. The veteran center has assists in back-to-back contests.
CBS Sports

Oilers' Colton Sceviour: Adds assist Saturday

Sceviour posted an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators. Sceviour helped out on a Brendan Perlini goal late in the second period. The 32-year-old Sceviour has contributed an assist in each of the last two games, but he's not expected to chip in much offense from a limited fourth-line role. The winger is up to five points, 34 hits, 31 shots on net and 24 PIM in 26 outings overall.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third straight multi-point outing

Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 3-1 win over Dallas. For the first helper, Kucherov gathered the puck off the boards and fed it to Brayden Point in the low slot. He then set up Ross Colton on a sweet breakaway pass for a 2-1 lead. Kucherov has put up three consecutive multi-point games and now sits with 13 points, including nine assists over just eight games this season.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Continues to shred

Kuznetsov dialed in two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks. The venerable top-line pivot extended his point streak to four games, and Kuznetsov has now accumulated three goals and five assists in eight contests following his return from COVID-19 protocols. You'd be hard-pressed to find any flaws in Kuznetsov's profile as he's up to 12 goals and 26 assists to complement a plus-10 rating and 12 power-play points through 36 games.
