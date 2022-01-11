Bruins' Anton Blidh: Serves two helpers in win

Carter notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights. Carter set up Jason Zucker's goal to spark the Penguins' comeback in the second period, and he also found Sidney Crosby on the empty-netter to finish off the win. The 37-year-old Carter added six shots and three hits in the win. The veteran center moved back to his natural position after a couple of games on the wing, filling a third-line role with power-play duties Monday. He's up to 22 points (four on the power play), 106 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-3 rating through 32 contests. While Carter's been solid, moving down the lineup is likely to slow his scoring pace going forward.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO