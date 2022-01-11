ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Anton Blidh: Serves two helpers in win

Blidh contributed two assists in a 7-3 win over the Capitals...

CBS Sports

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Two points including game-winner

Hall scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Predators. It was a productive afternoon for the 30-year-old, as he added five shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Hall has shaken off a sluggish start to the season and racked up three goals and 14 points over his last 13 games.
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Records Two Points In Bruins’ Overtime Win Vs. Predators

Brad Marchand kept up his great play Saturday afternoon. The Boston Bruins faced off with the Nashville Predators at TD Garden in what proved to be a nail-biter. Boston managed to grab the 4-3 win in overtime as Taylor Hall potted the game-winning goal. Marchand was highlighted prior to the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Two helpers Saturday

Bergeron picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Predators. The 36-year-old also fired six shots on net and added a blocked shot, a hit and a plus-1 rating. Bergeron continues to produce despite the fact the perfection line has been broken up for the moment and David Pastrnak is skating on another unit, and he's put together three goals and 12 points over his last 13 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
Anton Blidh
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers in win

Svechnikov notched two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canucks. Both helpers came in the second period as the Hurricanes pulled away, and he also added six hits, two PIM, two shots and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Svechnikov has had a great start to 2022, racking up three goals and six points in the first five games of January.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Produces helper in overtime win

Blueger logged an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks. Blueger found himself on the ice with the Penguins' top line midway through the first period, and he was able to help out on Kris Letang's tally. The 27-year-old Blueger has assists in each of his last two games and three helpers in his last six. The Latvian forward is at 15 points, 62 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-5 rating in 36 appearances, putting him on track for a career year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Chris Tierney: Dishes pair of helpers in win

Tierney notched two assists in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers. Tierney doubled his assist total for the season when he helped out on goals by Adam Gaudette and Alex Formenton early in the third period. The pair of helpers allowed Tierney to snap a 10-game point drought. The 27-year-old is at nine points, 34 shots on net and a minus-11 rating in 31 contests overall. He's picked up five of his points on the power play, but playing in a bottom-six role on a mediocre Senators team is likely enough to keep him off the fantasy radar.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Two helpers against Avs

Zuccarello collected two assists in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche. Both helpers came on Kirill Kaprizov tallies in the third period as the Wild forced overtime and earned a point, but Zuccarello couldn't find the back of the net on his shootout attempt. The veteran winger extended his point streak to six games with the effort, picking up three goals and 10 points during that stretch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jeff Carter: Notches two helpers in win

Carter notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights. Carter set up Jason Zucker's goal to spark the Penguins' comeback in the second period, and he also found Sidney Crosby on the empty-netter to finish off the win. The 37-year-old Carter added six shots and three hits in the win. The veteran center moved back to his natural position after a couple of games on the wing, filling a third-line role with power-play duties Monday. He's up to 22 points (four on the power play), 106 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-3 rating through 32 contests. While Carter's been solid, moving down the lineup is likely to slow his scoring pace going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL

