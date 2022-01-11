ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Erik Haula: Extends points streak to five

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Haula scored a goal and added three hits in a 7-3 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Watch Taylor Hall beat Predators, extend Bruins' win streak with OT goal

The Boston Bruins are the hottest team in the NHL, and they beat another quality opponent Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. The B's beat the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators 4-3 in overtime when Taylor Hall pounced on a loose puck in front of the net and secured Boston's fifth consecutive win.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Haula
winterhawks.com

WINTERHAWKS WEEKLY: Hawks push point streak to eight straight with five-point weekend

Facing three games in three nights after Wednesday’s postponement to Sunday, the Winterhawks picked up a rousing road win over Seattle on Friday, then took five of six possible points against Tri-City and Kamloops to cap off another successful weekend and make it eight consecutive games with at least a point (7-0-0-1 in that span).
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third straight multi-point outing

Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 3-1 win over Dallas. For the first helper, Kucherov gathered the puck off the boards and fed it to Brayden Point in the low slot. He then set up Ross Colton on a sweet breakaway pass for a 2-1 lead. Kucherov has put up three consecutive multi-point games and now sits with 13 points, including nine assists over just eight games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Continues to shred

Kuznetsov dialed in two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks. The venerable top-line pivot extended his point streak to four games, and Kuznetsov has now accumulated three goals and five assists in eight contests following his return from COVID-19 protocols. You'd be hard-pressed to find any flaws in Kuznetsov's profile as he's up to 12 goals and 26 assists to complement a plus-10 rating and 12 power-play points through 36 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Racks up three points in win

O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-4 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators. O'Reilly scored the game-tying goal in the first period. He also had a hand in one of each of Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev's two tallies in the contest. O'Reilly has turned up the offense in January with nine points in his last seven games. The star center has nine tallies, 18 assists, 88 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Fantasy managers will have to hope the Blues' new-look top line can continue to produce offense, even if it isn't quite as much as the 11 combined points they posted Monday.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy