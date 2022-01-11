Jabra has announced new Elite 4 Active earbuds, and PanaCast 20 smart camera for your remote working needs

Enjoy all that the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook can do. Designed for your mobile-centric business needs, it can handle all your cloud tasks and on-the-go to-do lists. Using Chrome OS, it lets you collaborate and share projects and ideas with ease. Moreover, it offers a haptic trackpad for even better control and responsiveness. Furthermore, it has a 360-degree design, HP Presence, and a 5 MP camera. The camera boasts lowlight improvement to provide high-quality videoconferencing. Additionally, its 4 speakers tuned with Audio by Bang & Olufsen are sure to immerse you. Add on the magnetic pen and simply attach it to wirelessly charge on the side. You’ll like the HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen, which protects sensitive information. Not only that, but the HP Sure Shutter also blocks your webcam. Finally, it’s an Intel vPro Chromebook.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO