SEAL Team - Episode 5.13 - Pillar Of Strength - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the penultimate episode of the season, Bravo will need all hands on deck for...

www.spoilertv.com

TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 12 Review: Keys to Heaven

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 12 found Jason confronting his memory loss, while Sonny made the biggest mistake of his career, and we got some much-needed clarity on where the final episodes of SEAL Team Season 5 will take us. It was a fantastic hour that managed to balance the...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 12 photo: What’s on Jason’s mind?

This weekend you’re going to have a chance to see SEAL Team season 5 episode 12 over on Paramount+, and all signs point to it being a huge one for Jason Hayes. As a matter of fact, we’d go so far as to say that it could have an enormous bearing on the entirety of his future.
TV SERIES
Person
Seal
Person
David Boreanaz
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.11 - Camping Tent, $39.99 - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Camping Tent, $39.99” – While Connor looks to Tom for advice on how to come clean with Denise about a sensitive matter, Marina is surprised to learn that Sarah didn’t like her when they first met on an all-new “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Women Of The Movement - Episodes 1.05 + 1.06 (Season Finale) - Mothers And Sons / The Last Word - Press Releases

“Mothers and Sons” – The two mothers at the center of the Emmett Till murder, Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley, testify about his character in front of a packed courtroom. (TV-MA, LV) “The Last Word” – After the verdict is reached and the story becomes international news, a movement begins – and Mamie Till-Mobley fights to defend Emmett’s legacy. (TV-MA, LV) The season finale of “Women of the Movement” airs THURSDAY, JAN. 20 (8:00-10:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
#Pillar#Seal Team#Venezuelan#Paramount
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Prodigy - Episode 1.07 - First Con-Tact - Press Release

Episode 107 – “First Con-tact” (Available to stream Thursday, January 13th) When a mentor from Dal’s past persuades him to use their Federation cover for personal gain, they quickly discover Starfleet has protocols for a reason. Written by: Diandra Pendleton-Thompson. Directed by: Steve Ahn, Sung Shin.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 13 promo: Is Jason ready to lead?

Tomorrow on Paramount+ you’re going to have a chance to see SEAL Team season 5 episode 13. It goes without saying, but this is an installment like no other. It’s the penultimate episode of the season and it’s one where the stakes are of course higher than ever.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

4400 - Episode 1.10 - Give Up The Ghost - Press Release

LIGHTS OUT - With everyone at the Bois Blanc still on edge, the government deals another blow to the 4400. Meanwhile, Jharrel (Joseph David Jones) gets some shocking information about his brother, Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Andre (TL Thompson) continue to grow closer, and Mildred (Autumn Best) resurfaces. The series also stars Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Derrick A. King, Cory Jeacoma, Khailah Johnson, and AMARR. Ayoka Chenzira directed the episode written by Bradley Estrin-Barks (#110). Original airdate 1/24/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Promised Land - Episode 1.01 - A Place Called Heritage - Press Release

“A Place Called Heritage” – Alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Just a few hundred miles south but a world away, Carlos Rincón and sisters Juana and Rosa Sánchez cross the U.S. border from Mexico in search of a better life on the series premiere of “Promised Land,” airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: Episode 13 Is Now Streaming on Paramount Plus

SEAL Team has a new episode ready to binge! Season 5 Episode 13 is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus. The official synopsis reads, “Bravo will need all hands on deck for a massive mission to shut down the Venezuelan nuclear program, but the biggest threat to their success could be one of their own”. The episode is fittingly titled “Pillar of Strength“. You’ll understand the pun once you watch the episode.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: Full Recap of Season 5, Episode 13

Things got a bit hairy in the latest “SEAL Team” episode, leaving fans on the edge of their seat until the finale next week. Previously, Jason was coming to terms with his TBI and accepting that he needed help. Ray took him to a former SEAL who healed his own TBI with psychotropic plants. Jason went on a little cactus trip, which showed him his dead wife, who told him he needed to let go of his guilt.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Naomi - Episode 1.04 - Enigam - Press Release

"Enigma" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) THE BALANCING ACT - Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovers more about her past, but she must come to terms with all the secrets that have been kept from her... and who has been keeping them. And as the newly empowered teen continues her training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) and finds the courage to confront Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), she must balance her super-life with her school life when Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Anthony (Will Meyers) and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) push Naomi to campaign for Class President. Also starring Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, and guest starring Stephanie March. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Stephanie Coggins (#104). Original airdate 2/1/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.12 (Season Finale) - Kiss It Up To God - Press Release

ANGELA VOWS TO CLEAR HER MOTHER'S NAME AND BRING DOWN TEDDY ON THE SEASON FINALE OF "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, JANUARY 25 ON FOX. As the Illumination Ball nears, Angela and Leah team up to discover the truth about what happened between Teddy and Eve in 1984. Angela must make a choice between Tyrique and Nate in "Kiss It Up To God," the season finale episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Jan. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-112) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 2.09 - Sucker Punch - Press Release

LIAM AND DAN SET UP AN UNEASY ALLIANCE – When he hears that Serano (guest star Henderson Wade) is out on bail, Dan (guest star Dave Annable) panics and asks Liam (Keegan Allen) for help. Liam doesn’t trust Dan but Dan makes him a tempting offer that would put Serano behind bars for good. There is just a small catch – Liam can’t tell Walker (Jared Padalecki) what’s going on. Meanwhile, Geri (Odette Annable) decides to have an open mic night at the Side Step and encourages August (Kale Culley) to hit the stage. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#209). Original airdate 1/27/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.11 - The Game - Press Release

WHEN EVIDENCE TO PUT AWAY A DRUG KINGPIN IS STOLEN, LUCY GOES UNDERCOVER AT AN UNDERGROUND POKER TOURNAMENT TO FIND OUT WHICH HIGH-ROLLER IS BEHIND THE CRIME, ON “NCIS: HAWAI`I,” MONDAY, JAN. 17. “The Game” – When evidence to put away a drug kingpin is stolen, Lucy goes...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Episode 4.14 - Unto the Breach - Press Release

As the team gathers to mourn the loss of someone dear, Max and Helen realize the extent to which New Amsterdam has changed since they left. Bloom struggles with a big decision while Reynolds decides to take his concerns for his patients to a new level. Dr. Fuentes once again reminds the New Amsterdam team who is in control.
TV SERIES

