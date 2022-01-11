SEAL Team - Episode 5.13 - Pillar Of Strength - Press Release

"Enigma" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) THE BALANCING ACT - Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovers more about her past, but she must come to terms with all the secrets that have been kept from her... and who has been keeping them. And as the newly empowered teen continues her training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) and finds the courage to confront Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), she must balance her super-life with her school life when Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Anthony (Will Meyers) and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) push Naomi to campaign for Class President. Also starring Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, and guest starring Stephanie March. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Stephanie Coggins (#104). Original airdate 2/1/2022.

