UPrep, Gates-Chili boys basketball get last-minute wins

By AJ Feldman
 7 days ago

UPrep 51, Schroeder 46

The Griffins won the fourth quarter 19-6, using smothering defense to come away with a five-point road win against the Warriors.

Schroeder was trailing 24-19 at the half, but won the 3rd quarter 21-8 to take a 40-32 lead into the fourth. Ben Carey scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the third quarter, beating the buzzer with a three to seal the dominant quarter.

But the Griffins were equally good in the fourth quarter. Pressing the Warriors and forcing multiple turnovers, the Griffins won the quarter 19-6. Brandon Morre tied the game up at 46 with just over a minute to play. On the next possession, James Matthews stole the ball and converted the layup on the other end for the lead, which UPrep would not relinquish.

Matthews had a game-high 22 points. Mylan Maxwell had 16 for the Griffins and Moore had nine points.

Michael Salina was the only other play in double figures for the Warriors, scoring 14 points.

Gates Chili 65, Wilson 62

Tied at 62 with the game winding down, Ryan Santiago hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 7 seconds remaining to give Gates Chili the victory. It was the final bucket of a crazy sequence for the Spartans.

After being down 46-39 after the third quarter, Wilson came all the way back to lead 62-56 with a minute remaining. The Spartans pushed the ball up the court and Santiago converted a circus three-point play to cut the deficit to three.

Cameron Brown stole the ensuing inbounds and gave it to Santiago who made the three-pointer to tie the game with 50 seconds left.

Wilson could not score on their possession, setting up Santiago’s game-winner. The Wildcats had a last-second chance to tie the game which came up short.

The win elevated the Spartans to 3-5 on the season while Wilson fell to 4-4 with the loss.

