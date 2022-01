Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Tim Ma’s Lucky Danger is headed to Foggy Bottom’s new Western Market (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW) with American-Chinese standards like crab rangoons, hot and sour soup, lo mein, kung pao chicken, and orange beef available for pick-up, delivery, or dining inside the food hall, according to The Washingtonian. Opening this summer, it’ll be second location for a spot that started as a scrappy pop-up, charming Washington Post critic Tom Sietsema and snagging a lead role in a New York Times piece about chefs across the country who are paying newfound respect to American-Chinese food. It opened its first brick-and-mortar in Arlington in July 2021.

