ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swissvale, PA

Man charged in Swissvale shooting that left 6 people hurt on Christmas Eve

By Megan Tomasic
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22llnG_0diBGDeE00
Tribune-Review

Allegheny County Police arrested a man they say is responsible for a Christmas Eve shooting in Swissvale that left six people injured, including the man who was arrested.

Jacques Washington, 53, of Swissvale was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He is charged with two counts of attempted homicide and five counts of aggravated assault.

County 911 dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 7300 block of Schoyer Avenue. Swissvale police responding to the scene found six people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in various conditions, police said. An update on their conditions was not provided.

During an investigation, officers with the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit determined that Washington and another unidentified person injured shot guns during the incident.

Investigators determined that Washington was the person responsible for the shooting, officials said.

Washington is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 8 a.m., court documents show.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Swissvale, PA
Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
State
Washington State
City
Swissvale, PA
City
Washington, PA
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Christmas Eve#Police#911
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
10K+
Followers
681
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy