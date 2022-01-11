Man charged in Swissvale shooting that left 6 people hurt on Christmas Eve

Tribune-Review

Allegheny County Police arrested a man they say is responsible for a Christmas Eve shooting in Swissvale that left six people injured, including the man who was arrested.

Jacques Washington, 53, of Swissvale was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He is charged with two counts of attempted homicide and five counts of aggravated assault.

County 911 dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 7300 block of Schoyer Avenue. Swissvale police responding to the scene found six people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in various conditions, police said. An update on their conditions was not provided.

During an investigation, officers with the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit determined that Washington and another unidentified person injured shot guns during the incident.

Investigators determined that Washington was the person responsible for the shooting, officials said.

Washington is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 8 a.m., court documents show.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.