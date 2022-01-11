Park Girls Improve to 11-1

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 11-1 on the season with their 77-33 win over Brooke Monday.

Alexis Bordas led the Patriots with 26 points and six rebounds. Natalie Daugherty added 18 points, while Lala Woods had 11 points, five assists and five steals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.