Park Girls Improve to 11-1
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 11-1 on the season with their 77-33 win over Brooke Monday.
Alexis Bordas led the Patriots with 26 points and six rebounds. Natalie Daugherty added 18 points, while Lala Woods had 11 points, five assists and five steals.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0