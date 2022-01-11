ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Girls Improve to 11-1

By Scott Nolte
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 11-1 on the season with their 77-33 win over Brooke Monday.

Alexis Bordas led the Patriots with 26 points and six rebounds. Natalie Daugherty added 18 points, while Lala Woods had 11 points, five assists and five steals.

