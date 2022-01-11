Hulu Orders Comedy Series ‘Reboot’ From Steve Levitan With Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer

Hulu has given a series order to Reboot, a star-studded comedy from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan.
The project, which marks Levitan’s follow-up to multiple Emmy winner Modern Family, stars Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. Judy Greer has also joined the cast, taking over a role that Leslie Bibb played in the pilot episode.
Reboot stars Key and Knoxville as the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu decides to reboot, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.
“Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. Modern Family was brilliant and...
