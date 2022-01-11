ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hulu Orders Comedy Series ‘Reboot’ From Steve Levitan With Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer

By Joe Otterson
imdb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu has picked up the comedy series “Reboot” from creator Steve Levitan, Variety has learned. The show was originally ordered to pilot...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jo Koy Comedy Series ‘Josep’ Ordered to Pilot at ABC

Jo Koy has landed a pilot order at ABC for the single-cam comedy “Josep.” The project was first announced as being in development at the broadcaster in May 2021. The show follows a recently divorced Filipino American nurse (Koy) attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.” Steve Joe is the writer and executive producer on the pilot. Koy will executive produce in addition to starring. Kourtney Kang will also executive produce along with The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, Joe Meloche, and Imminent Collision’s Randall Park, Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho. 20th Television...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hulu Makes Deal to Keep Iconic NBC Series

ER fans watching the iconic medical drama on Hulu will not have to worry about switching to a new streaming platform to finish watching all 331 episodes. Hulu has renewed its streaming deal to keep the show on the Disney-owned platform, PopCulture.com learned Tuesday. The show joined the Hulu lineup in January 2018 after the service struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Reboot - Ordered To Series By Hulu; Judy Greer Joins Cast

HULU ORDERS ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES "REBOOT" FROM CREATOR STEVE LEVITAN AND 20th TELEVISION. · Hulu has ordered the Original comedy Reboot, from creator and executive producer Steve Levitan and 20th Television to series. · Judy Greer will star opposite previously announced Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville, replacing Leslie Bibb...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Bibb
Person
Judy Greer
Person
Johnny Knoxville
CinemaBlend

Steve-O Clarifies His Jackass 4 Feud With Johnny Knoxville

Jackass 4 marks the first time in a decade the entire crew has shared the screen. Of course, the film hasn’t been without its tribulations amongst the group. Even before the cameras rolled, there was some strife going on amongst the cast as money became an issue. It led to a feud between Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville. After coming back together for the final installment, the podcaster clarified what led to their feud.
MOVIES
c21media.net

Hulu greenlights TV reboots satire from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan

Disney-owned US streaming service Hulu has commissioned new satire Reboot, starring Judy Greer, from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. Levitan serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner on the show, which is produced by 20th Television. John Enbom, Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton are also executive producers. Joining Greer on...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The White Lotus: Season Two of HBO Comedy Series to Star Michael Imperioli

The White Lotus has found the lead for its second season. Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) has been tapped to star in the comedy series. HBO originally planned for The White Lotus to be a one-season show, but the popularity of the series led the cable channel to renew it for a second season. The dramedy series follows a diverse group of hotel visitors and how their lives are changed during their stay.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Reboots
GeekTyrant

Trailer for Season 2 of Hulu Dark Comedy Series DOLLFACE Starring Kat Dennings

Hulu has released the Season 2 trailer for their dark comedy Dollface, starring Kat Dennings. The Jordan Weiss-created comedy series was renewed back in early 2020, just before the pandemic hit, and was of course delayed, but found its way back into production. The new season will tackle the pandemic, as well as Dennings’ character Jules, and her friends Madison (Brenda Song), Stella (Shay Mitchell), and Izzy (Esther Povitsky) as they grapple with turning 30.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Greer Joins Ordered-To-Series “Reboot”

Hulu has handed out a series order for the star-studded comedy “Reboot” which hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan and 20th Television. Levitan will serve as showrunner. Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville play the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Kindred’ Receives a Series Order from FX

FX has given a series order to Kindred, based on the award-winning novel by Octavia E. Butler. Season one will consist of eight episodes and has Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and David Alexander Kaplan on board to star. Janicza Bravo (Zola) directed...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Soap Opera Digest

GUIDING LIGHT Alum Boards Hulu Series

Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, GUIDING LIGHT) has been cast on the Hulu series, IMMIGRANT. The actor will be playing the role of Nick De Noia who is a producer-choreographer for Chippendales, which the drama is based. No word on a release date for the project.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Great: Season Three; Hulu Renews Period Comedy-Drama Series

Huzzah! Hulu has renewed The Great TV series for a third season of 10 episodes. The second season of the loosely historical series was released on November 19th and the show is one of the streamer’s top-performing series. Created, written, and executive produced by Tony McNamara, The Great stars...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

The QUANTUM LEAP Reboot Gets a Pilot Order From NBC

The reboot of the classic 90s series Quantum Leap is taking a big step forward with NBC having just ordered a pilot episode. I remember watching the series, which starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell, when I was a kid with my parents, and I enjoyed it! But there are only a few things I remember about it. This is a show that I would love to revisit.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Levitan’s ‘Reboot’ Scores Series Pickup at Hulu

Hulu has given a series order to Reboot, a star-studded comedy from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. The project, which marks Levitan’s follow-up to multiple Emmy winner Modern Family, stars Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. Judy Greer has also joined the cast, taking over a role that Leslie Bibb played in the pilot episode. Reboot stars Key and Knoxville as the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu decides to reboot, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. “Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. Modern Family was brilliant and...
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

Reboot Of 'How I Met Your Mother' Went To Hulu And Not CBS

A new sitcom coming to Hulu this week serves as a reminder that when it comes to acquiring and developing TV shows, the TV business today is unpredictable. I have no inside knowledge about how this new show wound up on Hulu, but one might be excused for wondering why it is not on CBS.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy