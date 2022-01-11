Paper-Like Display Tablets

Take care of your eyes while using a screen with the TCL NXTPAPER 10s paper-like tablet. That’s because this gadget has a display that’s very much like paper and even offers eye protection. In fact, this tablet claims to reduce blue light by 50% when compared to glossy screen tablets. Designed to combat eye strain just like its predecessors, it has a 10.1-inch IPS display with an antiglare finish. Furthermore, it also comes with a proprietary T Pen that you can use to take notes with just like a normal writing instrument. Additionally, its 8,000 mAh battery can fast charge at 18 watts. Furthermore, with a pixel resolution of 1,200 by 1,920, an aspect ratio of 14.4:9, and a ppi of 224, it provides a great viewing experience. Overall, it offers natural viewing angles as well as 64 GB of memory.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO