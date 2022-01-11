ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Paper-Like Display Tablets

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TCL NXTPAPER 10s tablet is an upcoming model from the brand that's focused on providing users with a different kind of experience when it comes...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Insider teases iPhone 14 with a display design like nothing we’ve seen before from Apple

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: COVID test kits, Amazon Gift Cards, $12 spring-loaded knife, more The iPhone 13 series came out in mid-September 2021, right on schedule, despite the ongoing chip shortage. But so did the first iPhone 14 rumors. The early leaks said the iPhone 14 Pro phones will deliver a hole-punch display next year, which would represent Apple’s most significant design makeover since the iPhone X. Then, we saw a number of reports from Korea that said that various display makers are indeed readying manufacturing capabilities that would allow them to supply the hole-punch screens Apple will need this year...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

X-Ray Meat Packaging Systems

The Ishida IX-G2-F x-ray inspection system is a new packaging solution for use within meat packing locations that will provide operators with the ability to prevent foreign bodies from going unnoticed during operation. The system works by sending meat products past a scanning section where it will detect for bone fragments as well as low-density foreign bodies. The system will offer enhanced sensitivity over previous technologies to prevent false detections and maximize throughput.
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Patch-Style Smartphone Power Packs

The conceptual 'Battery Pods' have been designed by the PS Design Studio as a mobile power solution that takes a different kind of approach to providing much-needed charging capabilities when out of the house. The smartphone charging system consists of seven 1,200mAh patch-like batteries that can be simply connected onto the rear of the smartphone to provide a quick boost to power levels. Each of the patches are kept stowed in an accompanying storage case that is slim and compact to make it easy to keep on hand.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

TCL’s NXTWEAR AIR wearable display is like a cinema on your face

The TCL NXTWEAR AIR wearable display glasses come barely six months after the release of the company’s first-generation NXTWEAR G wearable display, and it appears TCL has listened to some feedback and improved the glasses where they needed to the most: Comfort, fit, and wearability. The concept, revealed as part of TCL’s CES 2022 range of products, remains the same, so think of the glasses as the equivalent of having a 140-inch screen right in front of your eyes. These aren’t Google Glass competitors, but more like a private cinema.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glossy Display#Look And Feel#Blue Light#Veneer#Stave#Nxtpaper#Ips
WKRG

Best color printer paper

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Paper can play a major role in the quality of the printing job. Using high-quality paper for color printers offers several benefits, including better resistance to fading, fewer paper jams and outstanding image quality. You can get color printer papers that are coated or textured for special finish or protection for the printed sheet. If you want crisp and vibrant colors, with a smooth finish, the Hammermill Premium Color Copy Paper is the best choice.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Charming Child-Friendly Tablets

The TCL TKEE MINI kids tablet has been announced by the technology brand as one of its upcoming hardware solutions that will provide parents with an approachable, easy to use option to give to little ones. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT8167D processor along with a 2,580mAh battery to maximize usage time, while the compact design is still equipped with a seven-inch display for high-resolution visuals. The unit will connect to networks and devices thanks to WiFI 4 and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, while a USB-C port will minimize data transfer times and maximize charging capabilities.
RETAIL
makeuseof.com

The Best Tablets for Students

Tablets are becoming a viable alternative to laptops for students due to their lightweight nature, touch functions, and lower price. From note-taking with a stylus to a battery that lasts all day, every tablet feature is designed to make students more productive. Here are the best tablets for students available...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
Liliputing

Lenovo Legion Y700 Android gaming tablet has an 8.8 inch 120 Hz display

The Lenovo Legion Y700 is an Android tablet designed for gaming. It’s the first gaming tablet from Lenovo, and might actually be the first Android tablet from any company designed specifically for gaming since NVIDIA discontinued its Shield line of tablets. First teased in a few social media posts...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

CES 2022 | Samsung Display reveals new foldable laptop, smartphone, speaker and tablet innovations with devices likes the Flex G, Flex Note, Flex S and the Flex Slidable

Samsung Display has exhibited the Flex G, Flex Note, Flex S and the Flex Slidable at CES 2022, following a similar showcase last year at IMID 2021 in South Korea. All prototypes, the devices offer an insight into how the foldable market could change over the next year or two.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

NexPad: New Nex Computer device launches as a tablet and a secondary laptop display

Nex Computer has revealed the NexPad, one of two products that it has unveiled this month. Like all Nex Computer devices, the NexPad centres around utilising Android's built-in desktop mode. Similarly, the NexPad has a USB Type-C port for connecting a smartphone. It also has several magnets for mounting your smartphone when holding the NexPad. Nex Computer states that you could also use your mounted smartphone as a touchpad or secondary screen.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Mountable Handsfree Tablet Cases

The Halo for iPad case is an aftermarket accessory that will work effectively to keep the tablet within view and functional when preparing a recipe in the kitchen, watching content and much more. The case works by being easily slipped onto the rear of the tablet and will go to work with the matching magnetic mount unit to keep the device in place at all times on virtually any vertical surface. The case is constructed with aerospace-grade aluminum that has been brushed for enhanced durability and a finish that will look similar to the device itself.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

TCL NXTPAPER 10s paper-like tablet offers eye protection to reduce blue light by 50%

Take care of your eyes while using a screen with the TCL NXTPAPER 10s paper-like tablet. That’s because this gadget has a display that’s very much like paper and even offers eye protection. In fact, this tablet claims to reduce blue light by 50% when compared to glossy screen tablets. Designed to combat eye strain just like its predecessors, it has a 10.1-inch IPS display with an antiglare finish. Furthermore, it also comes with a proprietary T Pen that you can use to take notes with just like a normal writing instrument. Additionally, its 8,000 mAh battery can fast charge at 18 watts. Furthermore, with a pixel resolution of 1,200 by 1,920, an aspect ratio of 14.4:9, and a ppi of 224, it provides a great viewing experience. Overall, it offers natural viewing angles as well as 64 GB of memory.
ELECTRONICS
lareviewofbooks.org

Paper Jamming

PRINTER IS ONE of those words — like typewriter, word processor, and indeed computer — which originally named a vocation and has since come to name a thing. Since Gutenberg (in the West) a printer has been one who prints, presumably with the accompaniment of a press. More...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy