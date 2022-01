MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Critical Care Pulmonologist Dr. David Thrasher says there is bad news and good news when it comes to the omicron variant of COVID-19. “Omicron is really hitting our state and city very hard right now, the good news is it’s much milder than the delta and other variants. So the percentage of people who are getting very sick or being hospitalized is much lower than other variants, but the sheer number of patients that we’re seeing with COVID is really overwhelming our emergency rooms,” said Dr. David Thrasher.

