[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 premiere, “The Big Chill.”] What’s frostier — the weather outside in Texas during an ice storm or paramedic T.K. Strand’s (Ronen Rubinstein) attitude when it comes to his relationship status with Officer Carlos Reyes’ (Rafael Silva)? As the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 premiere reveals, fan-favorite couple Tarlos has broken up in the six months since the show left off. After showing that Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is suspended for punching Deputy Chief Billy Tyson (Billy Burke) and the 126 won’t be reopening in May, “The Big Chill” jumps forward to January. And in the first part of this disaster, firefighter Marjan Marwani (Natacha Karam) tries to fight for the 126 and get Owen to return — especially after finding out he just has to apologize — only to fail (so far) on both counts. On her way back from his cabin, she crashes her car due ...

