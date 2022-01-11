ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddle Brook, NJ

Saddle Brook over Wallington - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ella Marchesani went for 28 points for Saddle Brook in its 45-22 victory against Wallington in Saddle Brook. Saoirse Twomey was the second-leading scorer for...

