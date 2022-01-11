ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

What the Tech: Spoof website

By Dylan Jimenez
texomashomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe you think you can spot a scam. They’re all over the internet and in email and on social media sites. Some are easy to spot but many are dead-ringers for legitimate websites from reputable companies. Lookalike websites with similar domains trick American shoppers into spending their money...

www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a FLASH SALE on tech today — what to buy

The holiday season has come and gone, but discounts on various tech products are still widespread among different retailers. One of them is Walmart, which has launched a flash sale today on devices that include soundbars, Chromebooks, robot vacuums, monitors, and 4K TVs. It’s unclear how long stocks of the...
SHOPPING
AFP

Suit says Google, Facebook chiefs OK'd market pact

Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday. The US government filed its blockbuster lawsuit in October of last year, accusing Google of maintaining an "illegal monopoly" in online search and advertising. 
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Spoof#Malware#Software#American#Check Point#Bowflex Com#Us Com#Whois Com
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Old phones and 5G

Cellular providers are warning many customers that the cellphone they use now will stop working later this year. AT&T and Verizon are set to launch their 5G networks this week, while T-Mobile launched in 2021. The new, faster 5G network means older phones that connect only on those providers’ 3G network will no longer work. Well, that isn’t entirely true. The phones will work but they won’t work as phones, at least when you’re away from your home WiFi network.
CELL PHONES
Victoria Advocate

What the Tech? Alexa skills

Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
austinvisuals.com

What Companies Use Metaverses For And Why The Big Tech Companies Are So Interested

Many people have speculated about what metaverses are used for by companies, the latest being the “future work”. And while many people are skeptical, there is certainly a market for copycats, wannabes, and executives. There are also a handful of companies who seem to be able to make a real difference in the metaverse. Epic Games is one of the most popular, having created a virtual economy and world. One of the participants is making a living selling virtual goods.
TECHNOLOGY
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Job-seeking smartphones

Whether you’re looking for a new job or a side-hustle to earn extra money, there are lots of opportunities out there. And the device you have with you every second of the day can find jobs you’d never find out about any other way. Job search apps are...
CELL PHONES
abc17news.com

Tech’s biggest event starts this week. Here’s what to expect

CES, typically one of the year’s biggest tech trade shows, is moving forward with plans to host an in-person component this week despite looming threats of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Although the event will return to Las Vegas for the first time since 2020 — marking the first major,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
alabamanews.net

What the Tech? Will Your Cellphone Quit Working This Year?

Cellular providers are warning many customers that the cellphone they use now will stop working later this year. AT&T and Verizon are set to launch their 5G networks, while T-Mobile launched in 2021. The new, faster 5G network means older phones that connect only on those providers’ 3G network will...
CELL PHONES
wccbcharlotte.com

What The Tech? New Gadgets Unveiled at CES

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The greatest tech show on earth isn’t the same, but CES is being held in Las Vegas after canceling the live event last year due to COVID-19. While the in-person event is back on, many tech companies pulled out of CES this year due to concerns about the Omicron variant of the virus. That doesn’t necessarily mean a shortage of unique and interesting gadgets though.
CHARLOTTE, NC
HackerNoon

What Tech Companies Should Watch Out for When Scaling Operations

Building a food delivery fleet of hundreds of robots is like teaching math to third graders. Their ability to learn and interact with their surroundings emotionally is a work in progress, but the sky is the limit. If carried out well, growth and success are very likely. Since starting in 2017, we’ve been scaling robotic technology to create smart cities while demonstrating to the general public and investors the extraordinary potential of the latest technological advances. Not only was company culture and automation important, but setting boundaries and acknowledging the difficulties of the competitive tech space are key to success. Most importantly, some of the most progressive companies deliberately take on employees with track records reflecting both failure and success as failing is an essential part of growth. So if your fintech launch doesn’t go to plan or SaaS doesn’t gain traction, however painful it may be to let go and move on, you’re not alone. Almost 60% of startups pivot by changing their business plan. With plans to grow tenfold next year and expand our team, this is what I’ve learned about scaling operations.
TECHNOLOGY
wccbcharlotte.com

What The Tech: App Of The Day, Angry Birds

CHARLOTTE, NC — I’m not much of a smartphone game fan. Aside from the Sudoku game on my phone, I’m pretty game-less. But back when I first got an iPhone in 2009, I downloaded Angry Birds. That was the first gaming app to hook people into playing for hours at a time, slingshotting angry red and yellow birds into structures where little green pigs lived. You’re probably pretty familiar with the classic Angry Birds game but if you’re like most people who haven’t played it in the last few years, you are missing out on a new(ish) version of the app.
VIDEO GAMES
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Gift cards scam

Do you think you can spot a scam? Even the savviest online shopper may fall for a tactic the FBI is warning people about. A letter arrives in your mailbox that appears to be from a company you’ve done business with. Inside the envelope is a message thanking you for your business and says due to your support and patronage, the company has included an Amazon or Best Buy gift card. It also includes a very small USB device which, the letter states, you should insert into a computer to claim your gift card.
BITCOIN
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: iPhone Birthday

When Apple founder Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone in 2007, here’s how he described it: “An iPod, a phone, and an internet connecting device.”. That was at Apple headquarters on January 9th, 2007. For many of us, 2007 doesn’t seem that far away. In its 15 years, one can argue that the iPhone, and smartphones in general, changed daily life as much as any other invention.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy