PERRYSBURG, Ohio — TRAINCO truck driving school in Perrysburg is one of many truck driving schools seeing an increase in the number of interested candidates. “Our enrollment is up, so there is quite a few people getting into training! But I don’t know if the number of people getting into trucking is equal to the number of people who have exited” said Mike Moscinski, Vice President TRAINCO.

