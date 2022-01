Lucas Longo’s two third-period goals allowed Edison to come away with a 4-4 tie against South Brunswick at ProSkate Arena in Monmouth Junction. South Brunswick (1-6-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period due to goals from Thomas Lagomarsino and David Lakatos. Despite goals from Edison’s Andrew Dasilva and Pat Decker, South Brunswick maintained its two-score lead going into the third thanks to scores from Latakos and Lagomarsino.

EDISON, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO