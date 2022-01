For fans of Y: The Last Man, it’s truly the end of their world. Showrunner/EP Eliza Clark has posted that the dystopian drama hasn’t been able to find new distribution. “For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y,” Clark wrote on Twitter. “But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder.” Y: The Last Man is a post-apocalyptic drama developed by Clark based on the comic book series of...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO