I know this might sound super strange, but I was wondering if it's possible for sourdough during the bulk fermentation to double in volume and still not be properly proofed?. Yesterday I made some sourdough and even when it was almost doubled in volume, it had relatively few small bubbles and almost no large ones showing in the side of the glass container it was in. I handled it and it had very nice elasticity and strong gluten formation, so I set it aside for a few more minutes and then it did develop a few bubbles.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO