ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry once again as we stay chilly for Tuesday – Nick

koamnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Monday evening, everyone. Our Monday saw the sunny skies continue after we saw the sun return after our last storm system departed Sunday morning. This time around, the sun actually helped temperatures go back up after our cold end to the weekend. Once we got past our cold start in...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#South Wind#Clear Skies
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Tuesday Brings Big, Blustery Temperature Swing

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the Twin Cities will warm up to 35 degrees Tuesday, but frigid winds will ramp up throughout the day, ushering in a feels-like temperature of minus 25 by early Wednesday. The low Tuesday evening will only be 1 degree, and it will feel like minus 30 by Wednesday morning in the metro. Northern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory Tuesday due to clipper system that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early in the morning. Western Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
WESH

Cold Monday and Chilly Tuesday

It will be a chilly night with temperatures in the low 40s to 30s tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be sunny but cold with temps below average highs. We will gradually warm to more seasonable temperatures mid to late week. A front will bring us some rain on Friday. Meteorologist Cam...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wtva.com

Dry for Tuesday before rain/storms return Wednesday

Slightly warmer and dry for Tuesday before another system brings showers/storms and cooler temperatures by the middle of the week. Tuesday starts in the upper 20s with high temperatures reaching the middle 50s, pretty close to what we expect for this time of year and are mostly clear skies. More...
ENVIRONMENT
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama stays dry Tuesday; rain returns late Wednesday

CLEARING: The sky is clearing across Alabama this afternoon. The western and southern counties are enjoying lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 40s. However, clouds linger over some northern and eastern counties, where temperatures are stuck in the 30s. Those lingering clouds will move out this evening, the sky will be mostly clear statewide tonight and temperatures will drop into the 20s early Tuesday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - High Clouds Tonight, Not Quite As Chilly Tuesday Morning

The third week of January began with quiet, pleasant weather for northern California. High clouds will move overhead tonight and early Tuesday, keeping morning a little milder with fewer areas of fog. An area of low pressure over southern California has sent some high clouds toward northern California recently, but it's on its way out. More high clouds will approach from the north tonight, and they should keep more areas fog-free with lows which aren't quite as cold. There is a Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Lassen and Plumas counties, however. Please be mindful of limited visibilities along with slick spots where the freezing fog contacts the ground and other surfaces. Patchy fog is also possible in parts of the Central Valley.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
WMUR.com

Video: Storm exits New Hampshire; sunny and chilly Tuesday

Behind Monday's storm, colder air and cold wind chills return. The storm continues to pull away this evening with just isolated lingering mountain snow showers. It turns colder tonight with lows mainly in the teens, so watch for icy spots as wet surfaces and melting from today freeze overnight. Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy