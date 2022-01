The San Francisco 49ers prevailed over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, 23-17, in the first playoff meeting between the franchises since the 1994 NFC Championship Game. And much like the fierce clashes of yesteryear, there was no shortage of drama and emotion Sunday as a storied NFL playoff rivalry was renewed. In a game which San Francisco once led by 16 points, the contest ultimately ended with Dallas being unable to spike the football in 49ers territory before the clock ran out, ending the Cowboys' season and sending San Francisco on to a date with the top-seeded Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO