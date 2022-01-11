ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Voter suppression

Afraid that Democrats are elected in “high turnouts”, a writer (letter, Sunday) says “ballot harvesting ... willingly allowing illegals to vote. ... Democrats just want ... to build a paper ballot dictatorship and ‘voter suppression’ ... is leftist code that will destroy...

The Independent

What is the new Voting Rights Act, and why do Republicans (and some Democrats) stand in the way of it?

Another Martin Luther King Day has come to pass without voting reform, but if Democrats have their way, that won’t be the case for long.Congressional Democrats have been pushing for years to expand voting access to little success, and had hoped to get a package of legislation named for civil rights icon and US representative John Lewis done by this MLK Day.Those hopes were dashed when senators moved a planned MLK Day vote back because of a massive snow storm in Washington and Hawaii senator Brian Schatz coming down with Covid.The Senate is back in session on Tuesday, where...
texasstandard.org

Bexar County election officials deal with SB 1 voter suppression

The omicron COVID-19 surge is already making the March primaries a challenge. Bexar County Elections administrator Jacque Callanen told County Commissioners that many election judges and poll staff may not show up because of the virus. “Some of them are calling us and saying the spouse has it, the grandchildren...
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Additional voter suppression laws unnecessary

As the 2022 legislative session kicks off this week all eyes are on Topeka. It’s an election year and the issues tackled this session will have a huge impact on the midterm results. Last session, the legislature followed several other Republican-led legislatures across the country in passing restrictive voting...
Daily Local News

LETTER: U.S. voters must not be disenfranchised

President Biden announced now is the time to pass voting rights legislation. Are Senate’s minority rights more important than protecting the voting rights of the 168 million registered voters? The ability of U.S. citizens to vote – not have their vote disenfranchised or overturned, – is the single most important issue in the United States. Voting rights should not be determined by the state or county in which they reside.
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: How to suppress voting right out in the open

During my brief adult life, I have had the rare opportunity to experience the political cultures in three distinct parts of the U.S. As winter cold finally reaches Bridgeport this year, I am reminded of time spent on the streets of Chicago as I campaigned for a mayoral candidate from summertime into the icy days of February. I slowly began to realize what structured inequality looks like and what voter suppression can be, absent an actual policy that limits voter rights.
blogforarizona.net

The MAGA/QAnon Cult Is Back With Voter Suppression, Election Subversion Bills

While the MAGA/QAnon cult’s “stop the steal” election “reforms” to make it easier for Republicans to steal elections and to nullify any election results that do not go their way are not among Governor Ducey’s top priorities, thy are among the top priorities of our MAGA/QAnon seditious insurrectionist GQP state legislators.
Alamogordo Daily News

Letters to the Editor: On increasing voter rights in NM

When progressive elected officials start throwing around phrases like “increasing voters’ rights,” “protecting our democracy” and “ensuring access to the ballot box”, we should expect soon to follow highly partisan and questionable “reforms” in how our elections are conducted. Just last week, our Secretary of State, a public official heavily funded by George Soros, and Governor Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection with disappointing poll numbers, announced numerous proposed election law changes that can only be described as real doozies in terms of giving New Mexico Democratic Party candidates enhanced opportunities for guaranteed electoral success in this November’s general election.
Law.com

'Independent State Legislature Doctrine' Could Shield Voter Suppression

It is time for our best federal constitutional lawyers to apply themselves to defeating this possibility. Much national attention is directed to the wide range of voter-suppression and vote-counting laws, and gerrymandered maps for federal elections being enacted by state legislatures, and the resulting need for federal voter-protection legislation. But there is an equally pernicious, but much lower-visibility, development evolving in the federal judiciary. The “independent state legislature doctrine” would curtail state-court review of such laws under their own state constitutions, and even limit such courts’ statutory interpretation of ambiguous election laws. Whether this serious erosion of state governments’ fundamental constitutional power of checks and balances prevails will be up to the United States Supreme Court.
newportthisweek.com

League of Women Voters Holds Voter Registration Drive

In was called a practice of “good democracy,” volunteers from the League of Women Voters of Newport County stood outside City Hall on Jan. 6, providing information on voter registration to the public. The event took place on the one-year anniversary of the insurrection in Washington, D.C. when...
Salon

"Vote her the hell out": Progressives target Kyrsten Sinema after her filibuster defense

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 93rd birthday, voting rights advocates and progressive lawmakers rallied in Arizona on Saturday to target the first-term Democratic senator blocking legislation aimed at strengthening ballot access amid growing GOP-led suppression efforts.
