Pembroke Pines teacher makes bail after allegedly confessing to having sexual relationship with student

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video has been released of a teacher walking out from jail with very little to say about his lesson in the law.

Phillip Velez faces alarming allegations, and police said he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student.

A woman carefully covered his face before he stepped out of jail.

Although he could not hide from what police said he had done to a 17-year-old girl.

Velez is a culinary arts teacher and basketball coach at Charles W. Flanagan High school in Pembroke Pines.

Police accused him of having sex with a student inside of his apartment in Hollywood.

It is said that he got to know the student at a school fundraiser.

Velez stood in court Monday.

His attorney argued that the student is nearly 18, although the judge was not having it.

“He was a teacher. He knew how old she was. They participated in the fundraising. This is an educational or a school event,” said Broward County Court Judge Joseph Murphy.

Detectives discovered what had been going on after the victim’s family said she had been acting strange, and tracked her phone to the teacher’s apartment.

The Falcons community expressed shock after hearing about the arrest.

“I find it ridiculous. I mean a grown man, c’mon. You don’t take any kids or do anything to kids,” said parent Paula Neher.

“When I heard what happened, I was frankly disgusted,” said student Ryan Cakici.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old didn’t say a thing after bonding out of jail.

Velez faces several charges including three counts of sexual battery on a minor.

