Billings, MT

Propane tanks stolen from front porch of Billings home

By Mitch Lagge
 7 days ago
A brazen thief is out in Billings with the confidence to stroll right up to a front porch and take what's not theirs.

Carnie Wipf was the unfortunate victim of theft around 6:19 p.m. Sunday night, when someone stole two propane tanks from the front yard of his home on the 700 Block of Avenue F.

"I've never had a problem here at this problem ever since I've lived here. It's been three years and I've never had an issue. I leave my car open sometimes by accident during the night and I've never had an issue. And this just happened to be somebody that must have seen it sitting here. I don't know," Wipf told MTN News on Monday.

Carnie Wipf speaks with MTN News about the propane tanks stolen from his front porch.

Wipf's security camera captured a blue SUV that made two passes by his home before the car parked and a person hopped out, walked to the porch and took the tanks that Wipf usually uses to power his grill.

Carnie Wipf said this vehicle was transporting the person who stole two propane tanks from his front porch.

Wipf posted his security camera video to social media, hoping to inform his neighbors and others in the community about the thief.

"I posted it on Facebook yesterday just so that everybody is aware. Whatever I've seen on social media, I know that the thefts are going around. I'm not going to track them down. It would be nice if we could find the people who did that, but I don't know," Wipf said.

Family, friends shocked by teen's death in Heights shooting

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said Monday 15-year-old Khoen Parker was the victim in a homicide Sunday morning near Castle Rock Park in the Billings Heights. Family and friends were shocked to hear the news about the teenager who they all described as loving and the 'perfect son.'
Two men dead, individual involved located after early morning shooting reported in Three Forks

UPDATE: 1/15/22, 9:24 AM - At a press briefing Saturday morning, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer provided an update on the ongoing homicide investigation in Three Forks. According to Springer, at 3:30 a.m. a Manhattan Police officer was dispatched after shots were reported. Springer said the parties involved had a prior altercation before the shooting took place. The first public notification went out at 6:45 a.m.
THREE FORKS, MT
Billings police seeking stabbing suspect

Billings police are seeking a suspect in a Saturday stabbing in downtown Billings. One man was taken to a local hospital following the stabbing at S. Vincent de Paul at 3005 First Ave. S., Billings police said in a tweet.
BILLINGS, MT
Video: Wyoming trooper barely avoids careening vehicle

This Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper had to jump out of the way to avoid a car that went off the road while he was working another crash on I-80 near Laramie, Wyoming Tuesday. WHP tweeted about road conditions during bad weather, saying: "Please slow down, use caution, and plan ahead."
LARAMIE, WY
Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

