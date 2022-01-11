1 person shot in Santa Maria

UPDATE: Santa Maria police are releasing more information about a shooting Monday night that left one person injured.

Police say calls reporting shots being fired in a parking lot on the 1800 block of N. Broadway started coming into the dispatch center shortly after 7 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they said they found witnesses and evidence of a shooting, but did not find any victims.

While that investigation was underway, police say calls came in regarding a shooting victim on the 1000 block of S. Russell Avenue.

Officers say they found an 18-year-old who had been shot several times and later determined he was connected with the shooting on N. Broadway.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to another hospital for treatment.

As of late Monday night, officers said his status was unknown.

Any witnesses to the shooting or anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Maria police at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: One person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Fire Department said shortly before 7:45 p.m. that firefighters, police and medics responded to reports of the shooting on the 1000 block of S. Russell Avenue.

Initial reports were that one person had been shot and was being flown to the hospital.

Their injuries were described as serious.

Police are continuing the investigation and ask people to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

