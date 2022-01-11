ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlo Technologies - 4 Positive Catalysts Realized

By Investing For The Future
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arlo surpassed 1M Paid Subscriber Accounts on 1-Dec-2021, implying the company will likely achieve $100M in FY 2021 Services revenues and is on track for non-GAAP profitability in the coming quarters. Positive Catalysts Emerge. In my previous article covering Arlo's (ARLO) FY 2021 Q3 results, I identified 5 groupings...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

International Paper: Remains Undervalued, A 'Buy' Here

In this article, I will revisit International Paper and provide some ideas and guidance as to what I see for the company here. I've covered International Paper (IP) to a rather extensive degree and for several articles. Sometimes bullish, sometimes not, but I've usually held a position in the company, as I do today.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Arcimoto: Massive Dilution Likely Coming

Company announces equity sales agreement. About a year ago, I covered an interesting young name in the EV space, Arcimoto (FUV). The company is focused on developing smaller electric vehicles, primarily its three-wheel Fun Electric Vehicle ("FUV"), but it has met a number of challenges along the way. Late on Friday, the company announced an equity distribution agreement, a potentially large capital raise that could fund the next leg of growth, but one that comes at a very steep price.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

AcuityAds: The Illumin Platform Makes The Stock A Buy

AcuityAds offers automatic solutions to marketers willing to connect through clients across mobile, social, and online display advertising campaigns. AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ATY) offers proprietary technology in a market that grows at a double-digit rate. In my view, with a significant amount of cash to finance more R&D and marketing expenses, ATY will most likely see an increase in its customer base. If management is also successful in the international markets, I would be expecting a fair price of CAD19.7. I don’t believe that the current valuation of CAD3.4-CAD3.7 per share really represents the future cash flow. I will be buying shares.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Microsoft: Ultimate Definition Of An Economic Moat

Microsoft is the whole package deal, encompassing past (technology leader since 80s), present (net income of $68 B), and future (metaverse, AI, etc.). Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) provides products and services related to high tech devices, software, cloud computing, and AI. They have been a dominant leader in the technology sector for several decades now, yet somehow manage to grow like a growth company. Most recently, Bernstein picked Microsoft as one of the potential big winners for the metaverse transformation. Microsoft certainly has one of the widest economic moats in existence, combining technological superiority, network effects, switching costs, and brand image. I believe the recent market volatility is creating a great opportunity for an investor to buy Microsoft at a great price because:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arlo Technologies#Home Security System#Security Camera#Fy 2021 Services
Seeking Alpha

Adyen: Indispensable Vendor To Merchants, But Stock Is Expensive

Adyen continues to be perfectly positioned for all the trends accelerated by COVID-19 by offering indispensable and comprehensive solutions to merchants. Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY)(OTCPK:ADYYF) is a company that is clearly beneficially positioned in the current day and age. Trends of digitalisation, promoting ecommerce and more digital solutions at the point of sale, have put Adyen on the receiving end of some momentous changes at the impulse of widespread lockdowns. With the fact that many people are adopting digital methods, which are undeniably more convenient for both merchant and purchaser, also means that there is no going back, even after things calm down with the pandemic. With low churn rates and great repeat business rates, Adyen is clearly executing well too. However, while we are confident that it can achieve growth in the mid-market and in North America as it has in Europe, the valuation is to dear and does not offer a compelling opportunity. We pass on Adyen.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Theseus Pharma gains after insider purchase

Recently IPO’ed biopharmaceutical company Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX +16.8%) has added more than a tenth in value on below-average volume after the investment manager OrbiMed Advisors disclosed the purchase of ~44.7K of company shares. In a form filed with the SEC on Thursday, the New York-based firm announced it bought...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Financials And Energy To Power Canadian Equity Markets

Expect higher volatility, mid to high single-digit returns and continued deep sector rotations in 2022, says Michael Craig, Head of Asset Allocation, TD Asset Management. He joins Kim Parlee to make the bullish case for Canadian equities, real estate, but says it could be another challenging year for fixed income.
MARKETS
roi-nj.com

Hayward strengthens position in pool technology with recent acquisitions

Hayward Holdings announced it acquired Water Works Technologies Group LLC, a manufacturer of a variety of water bowls in resin and glass in an assortment of colors and finishes, as well as sheer waterfalls. Terms were not disclosed. This acquisition follows the recent acquisitions of two Internet of Things technology...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

This Tech Stock Is Still A Buy

I wanted to find out if there were still any tech stocks that were worth buying so I screened the NASDAQ 100 Index stock for the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals and found one. My Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to the semiconductor company KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC). I...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Vaxcyte launches stock offering

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) starts the direct offering of its common stock and pre-funded warrants where underwriters are to be granted an additional 15% overallotment option. Actual size, price and other terms of the offering not yet determined. Stock is down 9% in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
helpnetsecurity.com

Arlo Technologies partners with Matter to provide home security solutions for customers

Arlo Technologies announced its support for Matter, a connectivity standard built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be seamlessly interoperable, secure and reliable. Arlo is joining industry leaders to participate in the development of the open-source standard, further enhancing its ability to provide an integrated smart home...
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Herbalife Nutrition: Shifting To Neutral

Herbalife has demonstrated resilient operating performance. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) turned out to be a COVID beneficiary as the company didn't really experience any supply chain hiccups and was able to keep inventory flush for distributors. Sales also performed quite well, particularly given that products are sold online as well as pop-up nutrition clubs. Geographical performance has been pretty solid with 8.6% growth year-over-year with China being the only category reporting weakness:
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q1 2022: Hike Rates And Carry On

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Neuberger Berman is not providing this material in a fiduciary capacity and has a financial interest in the sale of its products and services. Neuberger Berman, as well as its employees, does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your accountant, tax adviser and/or attorney for advice concerning your particular circumstances. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Flutter Entertainment gains after Jefferies points to positive catalysts

Jefferies upgrades Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCPK:PDYPY) to a Buy rating after factoring in the company's recent upgrades. Analyst James Wheatcroft sees a solid strategic rationale for Sisal deal, says it is attractive for a market-leading position in Italy and further exposure to fast-growing regulated markets. The firm is also still very bullish on the U.S. online gambling opportunity for Fanduel.
GAMBLING
Seeking Alpha

Global Macro Outlook - Q1 2022

Our outlook for 2022 reflects our belief that tighter monetary policy will have an impact on the global economy, particularly with fiscal support waning. Entering 2022, COVID-19’s lingering shadow continues to snarl global supply chains, while idle workers remain choosy in rejoining the labor force. Meanwhile, inflation persists, which leaves policymakers in the awkward position of tightening without pushing economies back into the sluggish pre-pandemic growth environment.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Raymond James Financial: Positive On Potential Rate Hikes

RJF's banking arm and its recently proposed acquisition targets are expected to benefit from rising net interest margins going forward, thanks to positive expectations of future rate hikes. Elevator Pitch. I raise my investment rating for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) from a Hold to a Buy. My prior article...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

